Vote Now for the South’s Best Biscuit

March 20, 2024
Updated April 2, 2024

It’s no secret Southerners love a good biscuit. The flaky, buttery pastries are a staple in most households, and they’re the perfect on-the-go breakfast or road-trip snack. In that spirit, we present the thirteenth annual Garden & Gun online bracket: the South’s Best Biscuit. We’ve rounded up thirty-two grab-and-go varieties from locations throughout the region: national chains, convenience stores, regional brands, and local standouts. We’ve got all the popular classics you know and love—Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Church’s—and many more, plus plenty of delicious options from smaller local spots such as Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuit Company and the Loveless Cafe in Nashville.

Here’s the schedule:

First round: March 20 through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Second round: March 25 through March 28 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Third round: March 29 through April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Final four: April 2 through April 5 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Final: April 6 through April 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Winner announced: April 10

Round 4, Matchup 1
Parker’s Kitchen

Parker’s Kitchen

South Carolina, Georgia

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit

vs.
Hardee’s

Hardee’s

Nationwide

Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit

Round 4, Matchup 2
Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor’s Biscuit World

West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida

Mountaineer: country ham, potato, egg, and cheese biscuit

vs.
Handsome Biscuit

Handsome Biscuit

Norfolk, Virginia

Hella Fitzgerald: fried chicken, bacon, cheese, and gravy

Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s

Across the South

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit

RaceTrac

RaceTrac

Across the South

Chicken biscuit

QuikTrip

QuikTrip

Across the South

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit

Dodge’s

Dodge’s

Across the South

Chicken fillet biscuit

Golden Pantry

Golden Pantry

Georgia, South Carolina

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit

Parker’s Kitchen

Parker’s Kitchen

South Carolina, Georgia

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit

Sheetz

Sheetz

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina

Shmiscuit: bacon, egg, and cheese

Spinx

Spinx

North Carolina, South Carolina

Chicken biscuit

KFC

KFC

Nationwide

Southern-style biscuit

Wendy’s

Wendy’s

Nationwide

Chicken biscuit

Popeyes

Popeyes

Nationwide

Buttermilk biscuit

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel

Nationwide

Buttermilk biscuit

Hardee’s

Hardee’s

Nationwide

Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

Nationwide

Spicy chicken biscuit

McDonald’s

McDonald’s

Nationwide

Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit

Burger King

Burger King

Nationwide

Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken

Across the South

Honey butter biscuit

Biscuitville

Biscuitville

North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia

Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor’s Biscuit World

West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida

Mountaineer: country ham, potato, egg, and cheese biscuit

Whataburger

Whataburger

Several Southern states

Honey butter chicken biscuit

Mrs. Winner’s

Mrs. Winner’s

Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee

Breakfast biscuit

Bob Evans

Bob Evans

Several Southern states

Buttermilk biscuit

Bojangles

Bojangles

Across the South

Cajun chicken fillet biscuit

Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia

Buttermilk biscuit with blueberry jam and whipped butter

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

Charleston, South Carolina

Country ham biscuit

Sewee Outpost

Sewee Outpost

Awendaw, South Carolina

Sausage biscuit

The Loveless Cafe

The Loveless Cafe

Nashville

Buttermilk biscuit

Biscuit Love

Biscuit Love

Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee; Vestavia Hills, Alabama

East Nasty: chicken, cheese, and sausage gravy

Biscuit Head

Biscuit Head

Asheville, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina

Egg and cheese biscuit

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen

Chapel Hill and Louisburg, North Carolina

Bad GramPa: Fried chicken, egg, cheese, and bacon (hash brown optional)

Bomb Biscuit Company

Bomb Biscuit Company

Atlanta

The Glori-Fried: fried chicken, honey butter, and pickles

Handsome Biscuit

Handsome Biscuit

Norfolk, Virginia

Hella Fitzgerald: fried chicken, bacon, cheese, and gravy

