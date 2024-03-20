Vote Now for the South’s Best Biscuit

It’s no secret Southerners love a good biscuit. The flaky, buttery pastries are a staple in most households, and they’re the perfect on-the-go breakfast or road-trip snack. In that spirit, we present the thirteenth annual Garden & Gun online bracket: the South’s Best Biscuit. We’ve rounded up thirty-two grab-and-go varieties from locations throughout the region: national chains, convenience stores, regional brands, and local standouts. We’ve got all the popular classics you know and love—Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Church’s—and many more, plus plenty of delicious options from smaller local spots such as Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuit Company and the Loveless Cafe in Nashville.

Here’s the schedule:

First round: March 20 through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern

Second round: March 25 through March 28 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern

Third round: March 29 through April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern

Final four: April 2 through April 5 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern

Final: April 6 through April 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern

Winner announced: April 10

Scroll down to start voting! (You may vote for each matchup once per hour per IP address.)

BRACKET PHOTOGRAPH: JOHNNY AUTRY; FOOD AND PROP STYLING BY CHARLOTTE AUTRY.

BISCUIT PHOTOGRAPHS: KELLEN LOTT (BUC-EE’S), CHRIS KRAFT (RACETRAC), VIRGINIA FRANCES TEEL (DODGE’S), BETH SANDERS (GOLDEN PANTRY), HEATHER JARVIS (SHEETZ), MICHAEL NEELON FOOD / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO (WENDY’S), KATHERINE JARVIS (CHICK-FIL-A, CHURCH’S), MATTIE WELDON ZANIN (MRS. WINNER’S), DAVE MEZZ (BOB EVANS), CURIOUS NOTIONS PHOTOGRAPHY (SUNRISE BISCUIT KITCHEN), ELIZABETH FLORIO (BOMB BISCUIT COMPANY). OTHERS COURTESY OF COMPANIES.