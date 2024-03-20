G&G’S 2024 BRACKET
Vote Now for the South’s Best Biscuit
Who has the region’s tastiest grab-and-go biscuit? You decide
It’s no secret Southerners love a good biscuit. The flaky, buttery pastries are a staple in most households, and they’re the perfect on-the-go breakfast or road-trip snack. In that spirit, we present the thirteenth annual Garden & Gun online bracket: the South’s Best Biscuit. We’ve rounded up thirty-two grab-and-go varieties from locations throughout the region: national chains, convenience stores, regional brands, and local standouts. We’ve got all the popular classics you know and love—Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Church’s—and many more, plus plenty of delicious options from smaller local spots such as Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuit Company and the Loveless Cafe in Nashville.
Here’s the schedule:
First round: March 20 through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Second round: March 25 through March 28 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Third round: March 29 through April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Final four: April 2 through April 5 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Final: April 6 through April 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
Winner announced: April 10
Scroll down to start voting! (You may vote for each matchup once per hour per IP address.)
BRACKET PHOTOGRAPH: JOHNNY AUTRY; FOOD AND PROP STYLING BY CHARLOTTE AUTRY.
BISCUIT PHOTOGRAPHS: KELLEN LOTT (BUC-EE’S), CHRIS KRAFT (RACETRAC), VIRGINIA FRANCES TEEL (DODGE’S), BETH SANDERS (GOLDEN PANTRY), HEATHER JARVIS (SHEETZ), MICHAEL NEELON FOOD / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO (WENDY’S), KATHERINE JARVIS (CHICK-FIL-A, CHURCH’S), MATTIE WELDON ZANIN (MRS. WINNER’S), DAVE MEZZ (BOB EVANS), CURIOUS NOTIONS PHOTOGRAPHY (SUNRISE BISCUIT KITCHEN), ELIZABETH FLORIO (BOMB BISCUIT COMPANY). OTHERS COURTESY OF COMPANIES.
Parker’s Kitchen
Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit
Hardee’s
Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit
Tudor’s Biscuit World
Mountaineer: country ham, potato, egg, and cheese biscuit
Handsome Biscuit
Hella Fitzgerald: fried chicken, bacon, cheese, and gravy
SEE ALL CONTENDERS (INCLUDING THOSE ELIMINATED)
Buc-ee’s
Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit
RaceTrac
Chicken biscuit
QuikTrip
Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit
Dodge’s
Chicken fillet biscuit
Golden Pantry
Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit
Sheetz
Shmiscuit: bacon, egg, and cheese
Spinx
Chicken biscuit
KFC
Southern-style biscuit
Wendy’s
Chicken biscuit
Popeyes
Buttermilk biscuit
Cracker Barrel
Buttermilk biscuit
Chick-fil-A
Spicy chicken biscuit
McDonald’s
Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit
Burger King
Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit
Church’s Texas Chicken
Honey butter biscuit
Biscuitville
Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit
Whataburger
Honey butter chicken biscuit
Mrs. Winner’s
Breakfast biscuit
Bob Evans
Buttermilk biscuit
Bojangles
Cajun chicken fillet biscuit
Tupelo Honey
Buttermilk biscuit with blueberry jam and whipped butter
Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit
Country ham biscuit
Sewee Outpost
Sausage biscuit
The Loveless Cafe
Buttermilk biscuit
Biscuit Love
East Nasty: chicken, cheese, and sausage gravy
Biscuit Head
Egg and cheese biscuit
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen
Bad GramPa: Fried chicken, egg, cheese, and bacon (hash brown optional)
Bomb Biscuit Company
The Glori-Fried: fried chicken, honey butter, and pickles
